HB 5299 of 2021
MICHIGAN, March 23 - Education: discipline; school disciplinary proceedings; modify. Amends sec. 1310d of 1976 PA 451 (MCL 380.1310d). TIE BAR WITH: HB 5297'21
Last Action: 9/14/2021 - bill electronically reproduced 09/14/2021
