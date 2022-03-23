Submit Release
HB 5319 of 2021

MICHIGAN, March 23 - Medical marihuana: taxation; sale of marihuana from a registered primary caregiver or licensed specialty medical grower to a registered qualifying patient; exempt from use tax. Amends 1937 PA 94 (MCL 205.91 - 205.111) by adding sec. 4ii. TIE BAR WITH: HB 5301'21, HB 5300'21, HB 5321'21, HB 5302'21

Last Action: 10/26/2021 - referred to second reading

