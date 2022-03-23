HB 5321 of 2021

MICHIGAN, March 23 - Medical marihuana: taxation; sale of marihuana from a registered primary caregiver or licensed specialty medical grower to registered qualifying patient; exempt from sales tax. Amends 1933 PA 167 (MCL 205.51 - 205.78) by adding sec. 4ii. TIE BAR WITH: HB 5301'21, HB 5300'21, HB 5319'21, HB 5302'21

Last Action: 10/26/2021 - referred to second reading