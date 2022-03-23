HB 5366 of 2021

MICHIGAN, March 23 - Crimes: weapons; prohibition on carrying a concealed pistol; eliminate. Amends secs. 227 & 230 of 1931 PA 328 (MCL 750.227 & 750.230) & repeals sec. 231a of 1931 PA 328 (MCL 750.231a). TIE BAR WITH: HB 5367'21
Last Action: 10/6/2021 - bill electronically reproduced 10/05/2021
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.