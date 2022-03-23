HB 5377 of 2021

MICHIGAN, March 23 - Taxation: hotel-motel; community convention tourism act; certain definitions modify. Amends sec. 2 of 1980 PA 385 (MCL 141.872) & repeals sec. 9 of 1980 PA 395 (MCL 141.879). TIE BAR WITH: HB 5378'21, HB 5379'21
Last Action: 10/12/2021 - bill electronically reproduced 10/07/2021
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.