HB 5383 of 2021
MICHIGAN, March 23 - State: identification cards; cross reference to 1972 PA 222; update. Amends sec. 5 of 2008 PA 23 (MCL 28.305). TIE BAR WITH: HB 5380'21
Last Action: 10/12/2021 - bill electronically reproduced 10/07/2021
