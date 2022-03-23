Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,218 in the last 365 days.

HB 4931 of 2021

MICHIGAN, March 23 - Education: curriculum; credit requirements for high school diploma; modify. Amends secs. 1278b & 1278c of 1976 PA 451 (MCL 380.1278b & 380.1278c). TIE BAR WITH: HB 4930'21, HB 4932'21

Last Action: 6/1/2021 - bill electronically reproduced 05/27/2021

You just read:

HB 4931 of 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.