HB 4931 of 2021

MICHIGAN, March 23 - Education: curriculum; credit requirements for high school diploma; modify. Amends secs. 1278b & 1278c of 1976 PA 451 (MCL 380.1278b & 380.1278c). TIE BAR WITH: HB 4930'21, HB 4932'21
Last Action: 6/1/2021 - bill electronically reproduced 05/27/2021
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.