HB 5063 of 2021
MICHIGAN, March 23 - Fireworks: use; fireworks on Juneteenth; allow. Amends sec. 7 of 2011 PA 256 (MCL 28.457). TIE BAR WITH: HB 5064'21, HB 5065'21
Last Action: 6/22/2021 - bill electronically reproduced 06/17/2021
