HB 5457 of 2021

MICHIGAN, March 23 - House Bill 5457 (2021)

Friendly Link:

Sponsors

Categories

Education: other; Education: other; immunization requirements for schools; modify to provide for exemptions from certain immunizations for children who have previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2. Amends sec. 1177 of 1976 PA 451 (MCL 380.1177). TIE BAR WITH: HB 5458'21

Bill Documents

Bill Document Formatting Information [x] The following bill formatting applies to the 2021-2022 session: - New language in an amendatory bill will be shown in bold - Language to be removed will be stricken . - Amendments made by the House will be blue, such as: House amended text . - Amendments made by the Senate will be red, such as: Senate amended text . (gray icons indicate that the action did not occur or that the document is not available)

Bill Analysis

History