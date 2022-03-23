HB 4459 of 2021

MICHIGAN, March 23 - Environmental protection: solid waste; beneficial use by-products; revise. Amends secs. 11550, 11553 & 11554 of 1994 PA 451 (MCL 324.11550 et seq.); designate sec. 11550 as subpt. 8 & sec. 11553 & 11554 as subpt. of pt. 115. TIE BAR WITH: HB 4454'21, HB 4456'21, HB 4457'21, HB 4458'21, HB 4460'21, HB 4461'21, HB 4455'21

Last Action: 4/27/2021 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON REGULATORY REFORM