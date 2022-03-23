Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,222 in the last 365 days.

Carper Celebrates 12th Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act

DELAWARE, March 23 - WASHINGTON, D.C.—Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, released the following statement today celebrating the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act (ACA):  

“Twelve years ago today, the Affordable Care Act was signed into law, helping to reform our health care system and transform the lives of millions of Americans. In the years since, over 30 million Americans — including nearly 35,000 Delawareans — have gained quality, affordable coverage thanks to the ACA. This landmark legislation led to the largest drop in our nation’s uninsured rate in four decades, and let Americans breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they no longer had to worry about being denied coverage due to a pre-existing condition. To this day, I’m proud of the work my colleagues and I did to craft this significant piece of legislation that has changed American lives for the better.

“But the ACA has seen its fair share of challenges over the past dozen years. Republicans have tried to repeal, modify, or otherwise curb the bedrock patient protections provided by the ACA over 70 times – yet none of these efforts have been successful. Just last year, Republicans brought their assault on the ACA to the Supreme Court – but the highest court in our land upheld the law in a historic 7-2 decision. 

“The ACA provides critical protections for the health and wellbeing of millions of Americans, and we should be working to expand and strengthen it rather than shrink and weaken it. President Biden and his Administration are laser focused on strengthening the ACA and are working to increase access to care for American families in every corner of our nation every day. Let’s continue to build on its success until every American has the affordable coverage that they need.”  

###

You just read:

Carper Celebrates 12th Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.