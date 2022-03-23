Carper Celebrates 12th Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act

DELAWARE, March 23 - WASHINGTON, D.C.—Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, released the following statement today celebrating the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act (ACA):

“Twelve years ago today, the Affordable Care Act was signed into law, helping to reform our health care system and transform the lives of millions of Americans. In the years since, over 30 million Americans — including nearly 35,000 Delawareans — have gained quality, affordable coverage thanks to the ACA. This landmark legislation led to the largest drop in our nation’s uninsured rate in four decades, and let Americans breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they no longer had to worry about being denied coverage due to a pre-existing condition. To this day, I’m proud of the work my colleagues and I did to craft this significant piece of legislation that has changed American lives for the better.

“But the ACA has seen its fair share of challenges over the past dozen years. Republicans have tried to repeal, modify, or otherwise curb the bedrock patient protections provided by the ACA over 70 times – yet none of these efforts have been successful. Just last year, Republicans brought their assault on the ACA to the Supreme Court – but the highest court in our land upheld the law in a historic 7-2 decision.

“The ACA provides critical protections for the health and wellbeing of millions of Americans, and we should be working to expand and strengthen it rather than shrink and weaken it. President Biden and his Administration are laser focused on strengthening the ACA and are working to increase access to care for American families in every corner of our nation every day. Let’s continue to build on its success until every American has the affordable coverage that they need.”

###