Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of European Parliament Roberta Metsola

CANADA, March 23 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, ahead of the Prime Minister’s address to the European Parliament.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Metsola denounced Russia’s unjustifiable and immoral aggression against Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Prime Minister thanked the European Parliament for its steadfast support to Ukrainian people and refugees.

The two leaders discussed the long history of cooperation between Canada and the European Union, and agreed to foster further collaboration in favour of democratic freedom, the rule of law, and human rights. They discussed the economic impacts felt by Canadians and Europeans due to rising energy and food prices, and agreed to further collaboration to create good jobs and economic opportunities, including through the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Metsola agreed to continue working on shared priorities.