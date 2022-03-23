Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,219 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of European Parliament Roberta Metsola

CANADA, March 23 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, ahead of the Prime Minister’s address to the European Parliament.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Metsola denounced Russia’s unjustifiable and immoral aggression against Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Prime Minister thanked the European Parliament for its steadfast support to Ukrainian people and refugees.

The two leaders discussed the long history of cooperation between Canada and the European Union, and agreed to foster further collaboration in favour of democratic freedom, the rule of law, and human rights. They discussed the economic impacts felt by Canadians and Europeans due to rising energy and food prices, and agreed to further collaboration to create good jobs and economic opportunities, including through the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Metsola agreed to continue working on shared priorities.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of European Parliament Roberta Metsola

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.