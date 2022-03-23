Governor Ducey Signs Legislation Establishing Commission To Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary

Legislation Among Twenty-Nine Bills Signed Into Law

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today signed legislation to establish the Arizona America250 Commission, a group of Arizonans who will help plan the 250th anniversary celebration of our nation’s founding.

“The Arizona America250 Commission will not only ensure we celebrate our nation’s founding, but strengthen civics education,” said Governor Ducey. “Our kids need to learn about our founding principles to cement our democracy for another 250 years. This legislation will help to ensure America’s 250th anniversary is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Arizonans.”

Senate Bill (SB) 1497, sponsored by Sen. Vince Leach of Tucson, establishes the Arizona America250 Commission, to plan, develop and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, which will be celebrated on July 4, 2026. The Arizona America250 Commission will consist of 11 representatives from diverse backgrounds, including the veteran community, the arts, tribes, tourism and business.

“It’s amazing that what started as an experiment is now celebrating 250 years of being the greatest country on Earth,” said Sen. Leach. “When a constituent brought this bill to my attention it reminded me of one of our nation’s principles: we are a government of the people, by the people, for the people. Thank you to Governor Ducey for his support of this bill and ensuring Arizonans celebrate the founding of this beacon of democracy.”

Arizona joins at least 21 other states in establishing America250 commissions, working with private and public entities to inspire Americans to celebrate the semiquincentennial.

The Governor also signed 28 other bills, including legislation to ensure seamless education opportunities for active military, create scholarships for veterans’ family members, repeal numerous commissions and streamline traffic flows.

SB 1406, sponsored by Sen. David Gowan of Sierra Vista, ensures that Arizona colleges and universities continue to protect members of the National Guard and U.S. Armed Forces from adverse academic or financial impact when they are called to serve their country.

“Our armed forces deserve to have every educational opportunity afforded to them,” said Governor Ducey. “Today’s legislation ensures that when they answer the call to serve and protect their country, their education will be here waiting for them, unobstructed.”

When called away mid-semester, options and protections for these students can vary across post-secondary institutions. SB 1406 allows them to withdraw from courses without adverse impact to their grade point average, receive a refund on tuition and a credit for paid fees, and be readmitted without penalty or redetermination of eligibility within one year after release from reserve duty, among other protections.

The other bills signed are:

SB 1390, sponsored by Sen. Rick Gray of Sun City, repeals numerous statutory committees and programs. Expired programs, commissions and committees will be eliminated, ridding businesses and Arizonans of burdensome regulations.

SB 1061, sponsored by Sen. Leach, creates a special license plate fund for college scholarships awarded to the children and spouses of veterans and those currently enlisted in the U.S. Army.

SB 1273, sponsored by Sen. Tyler Pace of Mesa, allows the operators of two-wheeled motorcycles to safely pass another vehicle in the same lane that is stopped and going in the same direction. The movement is allowed when the motorcycle operator is going less than 15 miles per hour on a street where the speed limit is less than 45 miles an hour.

SB 1598, sponsored by Sen. T.J. Shope of Coolidge, strengthens Arizona’s operational success by housing the state cybersecurity authority under the Arizona Department of Homeland Security. Governor Ducey has led with the belief that cybersecurity is homeland security and today’s bill signing will enhance the state’s ability to prevent and respond to cyberattacks.

Below is a list of all the bills signed by Governor Ducey today:

HB 2063 PSPRS; CORP; reemployment; time period (Rep. Walter Blackman)

HB 2088 ALTCS; preadmission screening (Rep. Joanne Osborne)

SB 1050 neglected children; definition (Sen. Kelly Townsend)

SB 1060 survival of action; deceased sheriff (Sen. Sonny Borrelli)

SB 1064 Hualapai tribe special plates (Sen. Borrelli)

SB 1079 child placement; procedural time limits (Sen. Nancy Barto)

SB 1136 public works; contracts; payments (Sen. Rick Gray)

SB 1147 certified applicators; fingerprinting requirement (Sen. Sine Kerr)

SB 1174 appropriation; Center Street; Jerome (Sen. Gowan)

SB 1203 health care institutions; architectural plans (Sen. Pace)

SB 1232 pharmacy board; continuation (Sen. Barto)

SB 1233 dispensing opticians board; continuation (Sen. Barto)

SB 1235 acupuncture board; continuation (Sen. Barto)

SB 1247 appropriations; named claimants (Sen. Gowan)

SB 1250 divestment; boycott; Israel; public entities (Sen. Gowan)

SB 1261 ADOA; public buildings (Sen. Gray)

SB 1264 internal revenue code; conformity (Sen. David Livingston)

SB 1372 TPT; exemptions; motor vehicles; nonresidents (Sen. Pace)

SB 1394 DIFI; business name; trade name (Sen. Livingston)

SB 1398 dry needling; athletic trainers (Sen. Pace)

SB 1405 state parks board; volunteers; fingerprinting (Sen. Gowan)

SB 1601 board of chiropractic examiners; continuation (Sen. Barto)

SB 1640 nursing assistants; minimum age (Sen. Pace)

