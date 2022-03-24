Crypto Gaming United Brings League Muscle to Qubix Infinity Robot Battle Metaverse
CGU, one of the largest play-to-earn leagues in the world, completes its investment in Qubix Infinity, opening robot battling metaverse to league members.
Crypto Gaming United, one of the largest play-to-earn leagues in the world, completes its investment in Qubix Infinity, opening robot battling metaverse to league members and adding Qubix' NFTs to CGU treasury.
— Sergei Sergienko, co-founder, CGU
Qubix Infinity offers play-to-earn opportunities in a metaverse with an old-school video game feel. Qubix metaverse economics center around Qubix Core, a cube-shaped robotic fighting bot, which needs to be purchased as an NFT with crypto or with QBXC token. Qubix Core NFT can be traded on the metaverse marketplace or staked for faster upgrades. QBXC tokens can be purchased, but also earned by winning tournaments and completing daily tasks. As with most metaverse NFTs, each Qubix Core is unique, and is heavily customized by its owners with capabilities and weapons.
CGU anticipates that Qubix Infinity will join other rich in economic opportunities metaverses that the league is helping develop in order to create new financial incentives for its members. Qubix Infinity has built quite a momentum with its investors. Besides CGU and other group companies TimeX and ChronoTech, Qubix Infinity is backed by Afford Capital, TBCC and Solution Ventures.
“We are looking forward to open up Qubix Infinity metaverse for our league members, always aiming to bring more choices and more earning opportunities to the league,” said Sergei Sergienko, CGU co-founder. “Our investment helps CGU to make Qubix Core NFTs available for high quality players, thus taking Qubix gameplay to a new level and helping kickstart transactions in this wonderful battlebot metaverse.”
Qubix Infinity is currently in beta testing and demo publishing phase, having completed gameplay and blockchain development. Once all the kinks are worked out, the team plans to schedule a Token Generation Event and marketing activities in Q2 2022. While this is the first gaming project of this magnitude for the founding team, it attracted the who is who in blockchain gaming for its advisors, ensuring Qubix’ success. Some of the projects previously executed by Qubix’ execs are Angry Birds, Wargaming, Cryptobots and Zillion Whales.
“Qubix Infinity is an open custom metaverse of robotic battles where players can build their rooms and host matches and tournaments and thus earn rakes – a gaming commission, effectively selling tickets to robobattles they host,” said Vasilii Kaliteevskii, Qubix CEO. “Each room, that can be customized and even branded during the leveling process, has a different challenge to complete, such as capturing a flag, defending a base, collecting crystals and many more.”
Some of the major stickiness factors for Qubix Core NFT owners are strong emotional connections they develop with their customized Qubix Core bot faces, as well as the combo of old school gameplay and play-to-earn metaverse economics.
CGU is a leader in the metaverse play-to-earn market, which is a fast-growing segment of the US$2 trillion international online gaming market. CGU players make money by earning NFT assets in metaverse, with an option to sell them, trade them, cash them out for fiat, pool them or invest them.
These members are primarily based in developing countries, where play-to-earn offers an empowering alternative to social ills such as unemployment and lack of opportunity. CGU is aiming to employ 1,000,000 people via its play-to-earn platform by 2024, with core markets being the Philippines, Russian Federation, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Zambia, Myanmar, South Africa, Morocco, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.
About Crypto Gaming United
Crypto Gaming United (CGU) is a Singapore -based crypto workforce development company that brings people from developing countries together to build a new metaverse economy and earn a sustainable income, while learning new digital skills and engaging with the global blockchain gaming community. By providing an innovative and comprehensive solution to gaming access for more players, CGU is able to provide income, education and value opportunities for thousands of skilled workers in developing countries. For more visit http://cgu.io
Qubix Infinity Gameplay