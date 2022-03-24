Submit Release
Reminder: Masks must be worn at state airports through April 18

Posted on Mar 23, 2022

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds everyone that masks must be worn at all times at State Airports through April 18, 2022.

Use of a covering over one’s nose and mouth while on airport property has been extended through a security directive from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). This applies to airports nationwide and will remain in place even as the state indoor mask mandate expires on March 25, 2022

The TSA announcement from on the extension of this security directive can be found at https://www.tsa.gov/news/press/statements/2022/03/10/statement-regarding-face-mask-use-public-transportation. TSA will communicate updates should this requirement change.

