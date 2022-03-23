Gov. Cox signs 23 bills of the 2022 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 23, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 23 bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 230. Information on these bills can be found below.

HB2: New Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations Act

HB26: Renter’s Credit Amendments

HB104: State Employment Amendments

HB173: Jordan River Recreation Area Amendments

HB268: Sales and Income Tax Amendments

HB347: Property Tax Exemption Amendments

HB386: Education Innovation Program

HB438: Point of the Mountain State Land Authority Amendments

HB444: Income Tax Revisions

SB20: Property Tax Amendments

SB25: Property Tax Deferral Amendments

SB39: Mobile Workforce Income Tax Amendments

SB41: Behavioral Health Services Amendments

SB48: Income Tax Modifications

SB61: Delinquent Property Tax Collection Amendments

SB62: Special Needs Opportunity Scholarship Program Amendments

SB76: Targeted Business Income Tax Credit Amendments

SB81: Affordable Housing Tax Amendments

SB106: Electrical Facility Sales Tax Exemption

SB162: County Governance Amendments

SB174: Pollution Control Equipment Tax Amendments

SB200: Revisions to Property Tax

SB219: Election Funding Amendments

