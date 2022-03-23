Submit Release
Gov. Cox signs 23 bills of the 2022 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 23, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 23 bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 230. Information on these bills can be found below.

  • HB2: New Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations Act
  • HB26: Renter’s Credit Amendments
  • HB104: State Employment Amendments
  • HB173: Jordan River Recreation Area Amendments
  • HB268: Sales and Income Tax Amendments
  • HB347: Property Tax Exemption Amendments
  • HB386: Education Innovation Program
  • HB438: Point of the Mountain State Land Authority Amendments
  • HB444: Income Tax Revisions
  • SB20: Property Tax Amendments
  • SB25: Property Tax Deferral Amendments
  • SB39: Mobile Workforce Income Tax Amendments
  • SB41: Behavioral Health Services Amendments
  • SB48: Income Tax Modifications
  • SB61: Delinquent Property Tax Collection Amendments
  • SB62: Special Needs Opportunity Scholarship Program Amendments
  • SB76: Targeted Business Income Tax Credit Amendments
  • SB81: Affordable Housing Tax Amendments
  • SB106: Electrical Facility Sales Tax Exemption
  • SB162: County Governance Amendments
  • SB174: Pollution Control Equipment Tax Amendments
  • SB200: Revisions to Property Tax
  • SB219: Election Funding Amendments

