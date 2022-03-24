Submit Release
Dunleavy Administration Issues a Proclamation for Special Election Dates

March 23, 2022 (Anchorage) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has issued a proclamation declaring a vacancy in the Office of the United States Representative and calling for a special election.

The special primary shall be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The special election shall be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, to fill the vacancy in the office of the United States Representative.

The proclamation is published online here. For more information, please contact the Division of Elections by emailing elections@alaska.gov or call (907) 465-4611.

