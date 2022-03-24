Porter & Craig Film & Media Distribution Scores With Theatrical Premiere, for Supernatural Crime Drama "The Blacklight"
Feature film theatrical premiere of “THE BACKLIGHT” is happening on Thursday, March 24th.
THE BLACKLIGHT is a true independent film. ”UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Porter + Craig Film & Media Distribution, a new subsidiary label of film and TV industry veterans Jeff Porter and Keith L. Craig, is releasing its first theatrical premiere on Thursday, March 24th -- Nick Snow and Don Hatton's supernatural crime thriller "THE BLACKLIGHT".
— Nick Snow (Director)
THE BLACKLIGHT is a nail-biting "supernatural crime thriller" about an experienced con man and thief who reluctantly teams with two Gen Z dropouts -- a small-time dealer and thug, and a naive rich kid -- only for the odd threesome to find that they've bitten off more than they can chew, after a robbery yields them a supernatural artifact which could literally be the death of them!
THE BLACKLIGHT's world theatrical premiere is on Thursday, March 24th -- after a year of award-winning screenings at top international film festivals. Appropriately, the premiere is being held in Illinois, as producer Don Hatton is a proud Rockford native, and most of the film was shot on location in and around the Rockford area. The film stars Victor Verhaeghe (BRIDGE OF SPIES, BOARDWALK EMPIRE) leading a cast of young up-and-comers (and a few veteran character and stage actors) like Grant Lancaster, Bristol Pomeroy, Brooks Russell, Samantha Aneson, Richard Templeton, Corey Scott Rutledge, Brad Stuart, and Roberto Serrini.
Director Nick Snow states, "The Blacklight is a true independent film. We pulled together any and all resources to make this film without the backing of a major studio. Utilizing only private investor funding. The project itself took over 3 years to complete, while constantly working to develop creative ways to continue raising funds, secure proper locations, and ensure a high-quality production value." Snow adds, "The core cast demonstrated amazing dedication to this project. Almost all of the key characters were cast as they were being developed. You'll see in the performances how every cast member further enhances the storyline."
Porter+Craig is one of the newest and most exciting partnership ventures in independent film and TV sales (based primarily in Beverly Hills with connections in Washington DC and Atlanta), with two youthful but experienced industry veterans joining forces to take digital development to the next level.
Jeff Porter founded Porter Pictures in 2012, and under his leadership it has become one of the most successful Black-owned motion picture and TV sales agencies in Beverly Hills. Jeff has worked on projects or films featuring the likes of Angela Bassett, Courtney Vance, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Victoria Rowell, Jon Favreau, Joseph Fiennes, Barry Bostwick, Mark Wahlberg and more. Over his more than decade and a half in the business, he has worked on sales of roughly over 100 film and TV projects, and is an in-demand expert speaker at film festivals and LA writers' organizations.
In addition to a stellar 30 year career in the US Army (where he attained the rank of "Sergeant Major" the top 1% in the Arm Forces) and pro football star and champion, Keith L. Craig has worked at Disney on Lucas Films, Pixar and Marvel titles for the past 6 years which include but limited to, STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, AVENGERS: ENDGAME, COCO, BLACK PANTHER, AND MORE, with combined box office receipts well over the billion-dollar mark. Mr. Craig is also a well sought-after consultant and investment partner in the hospitality and entertainment industries.
THE BLACKLIGHT only scratches the surface of the projects that Porter/Craig has on its brand-new development slate. As the film and TV industry finally emerges from the black cloud of Covid and quarantine, Jeff Porter and Keith Craig are poised to take advantage of all opportunities in both traditional media (broadcast TV, theatrical screenings) and emerging, digital and international media platforms.
THE BLACKLIGHT premieres in Illinois on Thursday, March 24th.
To learn more visit: www.porterpictures.com
