2022 Call for Candidates to renew six Members of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council

Deadine for submission: 1 May 2022

UNESCO Global Geoparks, within the International Geoscience and Geoparks Programme (IGGP), are the mechanism that creates international cooperation which engages with their local communities in a bottom up approach in order to promote awareness of the geological heritage and sustainably develop the area. Through the IGGP, these areas can apply to UNESCO, for designation as a “UNESCO Global Geopark”, drawing upon the broader mandate of the Organization.

The UNESCO Global Geoparks Council is responsible for assessing revalidated and new UNESCO Global Geopark nominations. It makes the decision on whether new applications should be forwarded to the Executive Board of UNESCO for endorsement. Furthermore it has a key advising role to the Director-General of UNESCO on the strategy, planning and implementation of UNESCO Global Geoparks.

The purpose of this call is to invite nominations for six new candidates to become member of the UNESCO Global Geopark Council. If you are aware of high-profile experts, who have an excellent knowledge of the strategy, planning and implementation of UNESCO Global Geoparks, please suggest to them that they apply to join the UNESCO Global Geopark Council.

All interested candidates must complete the application form and declaration with respect to the IGGP Statutes and UNESCO Global Geoparks Operational Guidelines as well as on the fact that there is no conflict of interest. The application should also include a detailed CV, a motivation letter and a document of support from the Member State or the GGN presenting the candidate. This information should be sent directly to the UNESCO Global Geopark Secretariat (Kristof Vandenberghe - k.vandenberghe@unesco.org , copy to Marie-Laure Faber - ml.faber@unesco.org) no later than 1 May 2022.

Once the Director-General of UNESCO has appointed the new members, they will be invited by UNESCO to join the UNESCO Global Geopark Council and take up their tasks according to the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council’s Terms of Reference.