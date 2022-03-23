Transformative Education for girls in sub-Saharan Africa

Niger and Kenya added their voice in recognizing the global urgency to mainstream ESD into national curricula and pedagogical approaches. H.E. Ambassador Abdou Abarry, Permanent Representative of Niger to the United Nations, underlined that as a member of the Security Council, Niger has consistently called for the recognition of climate change as a major factor contributing to armed conflict and so undermining education opportunities for the most m vulnerable, especially women and girls. This is why Niger is advocating for the increase of international partners’ technical and financial contribution to ensure girls’ education as well as the promotion of education for sustainable development. He concluded by saying that the Transforming Education Summit is the perfect opportunity for the international community to build renewed commitment towards education. Kenya’s representative highlighted her government’s dedicated efforts in hosting the Global Education Summit, co-hosted in cooperation with the United Kingdom and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) in July 2021, and stressed the commitment to actively promoting Education for Sustainable Development in educational curricula.

Representatives of the United Nations, the academia, the civil society, as well as youth activists, also participated in the meeting to share their collective, intergenerational and sustained actions needed to limit the impact of climate change on girls’ education, and to build a more sustainable future.