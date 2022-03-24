Attorney General Ford Announces Conviction of Biller for Medicaid Services Company

Las Vegas, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Kelly Addam Gersting, 51, of Las Vegas, was sentenced in a Medicaid fraud case involving billing for services that were not provided to Medicaid recipients.

Kelly Addam Gersting was sentenced for a Gross Misdemeanor offense of Intentional Failure to Maintain Adequate Records by District Court Judge Christy Craig. Judge Craig sentenced Gersting to 364 days in jail, suspended, and placed him on probation for one year. As part of the sentence, Gersting was also ordered to pay $42,510 in restitution. The billing occurred between April 2015 and April 2019.

“Billers are key personnel in ensuring the integrity and accuracy of claims submitted by Nevada providers to Medicaid,” said AG Ford. “My office will continue to prosecute dishonest billers for submitting false claims and misappropriating taxpayer funds.”

The investigation began after the MFCU received a complaint from employees of a Rehabilitative Mental Health (“RMH”) services Medicaid provider that the company was billing for services while the provider was traveling out of Las Vegas. The investigation revealed that defendant, as the biller of the company, submitted claims for RMH services allegedly provided by Ingrid Sanchez (“Sanchez”) during times when Sanchez was traveling out of the United States and could not have provided the RMH services to the Medicaid recipients in Nevada.

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or goods to Medicaid patients. The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes instances of elder abuse or neglect. The Nevada MFCU receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award. The remaining 25% is funded by the State of Nevada, MFCU. Persons convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation. Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.

The case was prosecuted by Steve Sidhu, Senior Deputy Attorney General.

The criminal indictment can be viewed here. To file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General, click here.

