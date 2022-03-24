Attorney General Ford Applauds 2021 Success of Medicaid Fraud Control Unit

Unit recovered $3.35 million, won 19 convictions through 2021

Las Vegas, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford applauded the work done by his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit after the release of the federal Office of the Inspector General’s annual report earlier this month.

“The members of my office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit have continued their excellent track record of public service over the past year, and I’m exceptionally proud to work alongside them,” said AG Ford. “Their work helps to deter future crimes against the Medicaid system and to stop fraudsters from gaming the system.”

“I am proud of the accomplishments that the MFCU had in 2021 in protecting valuable Medicaid dollars from fraudsters and ensuring that recipients in Nevada receive the goods and services they need,” said Andrew Schulke, Chief Deputy Attorney General. “The achievements reached in 2021 are a direct reflection of the hard work and determination shown by MFCU staff. It is a privilege to work with such dedicated people.”

Nevada’s MFCU is ranked 7th for best conviction-to-staff ratio and 15th for highest number of convictions — notably, only Iowa had more convictions than Nevada with a smaller staff. The MFCU undertook 318 investigations in 2021, resulting in 21 charges, 19 convictions and 13 civil settlements. The Unit brought in around $3.35 million during 2021, a recovery of almost $197,000 per staff member, meaning the MFCU brought in much more money to Nevada than the $2.53 million in expenditures it cost the state. The MFCU also continued its outreach efforts to educate Medicaid providers, the elderly and Nevada citizens about the role of the MFCU in the community.

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or goods to Medicaid patients. The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes instances of elder abuse or neglect. The Nevada MFCU receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award. The remaining 25% is funded by the State of Nevada, MFCU. Persons convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation. Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.

