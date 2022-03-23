MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, March 14, 2022 to Monday, March 21, 2022

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, March 14, 2022, through Monday, March 22, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 48 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

A CDM .22 caliber handgun and an H&R Arms Trapper .22 caliber handgun were recovered in the 500 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-035-871

A Springfield XD .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of 5th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-035-906

An Ithaca 37T 12 gauge shotgun, an Astra-Unceta Cub .22 caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber handgun, a Winchester M37 12 gauge shotgun, a H&R Topper M48 12 gauge shotgun, and a Mossberg 140K .22 caliber rifle were recovered in the 5500 block of Blair Road, Northwest. CCN: 22-035-997

A Glock 30 40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Davon Washington, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-036-072

A Glock 44 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of I Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Jahad Wilson, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-036-085

A Beretta PX4 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Reco Thompson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-036-094

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Garrick Richardson, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-036-201

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-036-269

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-036-277

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

A BH Best Arms BA 912 12 gauge shotgun and a Mossberg 590 12 gauge shotgun (pictured below) were recovered in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Tyree Gorham, of Southeast, DC, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-036-381

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered at Georgia Avenue and Webster Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Bryan Vasquez, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-036-636

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Damian Johnson, of Southeast, DC, for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 22-036-692

Thursday, March 17, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of 5th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-036-880

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 19X 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3400 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Junior Cornejo, of Alexandria, VA, and 19 year-old Marvin Bussie, of Southeast, DC, for Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Carrying a Rifle Outside Home or Business, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-036-896

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Bonini Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-037-081

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: A 15-year-old juvenile male, of Waldorf, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession With Intent to Distribute while Armed, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and National Firearm Act. CCN: 22-037-279

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Keonte Lewis, of Waldorf, MD, for Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana While Armed, Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Possession Of A Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession Of An Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession Of Ammunition. CCN: 22-037-280

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-037-382

An H&R .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Kamarion Mason, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License. CCN: 22-037-392

Friday, March 18, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Damion Brown, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of High Capacity Feeding Device, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-037-456

A Ruger P89 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jaleel Conner, of Southwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 22-037-554

A Taurus 82 .38 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Terin Nelson, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License. CCN: 22-037-673

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 42nd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Clarence Minor, of Greenbelt, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession Of Unregistered Firearm, Possession Of A Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession Of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon In Possession. CCN: 22-037-856

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Kimberly Handy, of Largo, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession Of Unregistered Firearm, Possession Of A Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession Of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-037-860

Saturday, March 19, 2022

A Ruger model 22 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 4th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Leitia Brown, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Unlawful Possession Of Ammunition. CCN: 22-037-942

A Zigana PX-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Brianna Jennings, of Southwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition feeding Device. CCN: 22-037-989

A Jennings Bryco 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-038-157

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of M Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-038-164

A Remington .38 caliber handgun and a Johnson Arms .38 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-038-178

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-038-317

A Cobra Enterprises CA 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-038-340

A Smith & Wesson .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Brandywine Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Steven Bates, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 22-038-362

Sunday, March 20, 2022

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of M Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old John Bratcher, of Fredericksburg, VA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm . CCN: 22-038-491

A Girsan 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Mutasim Idriss, of Manassas, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Obliterating Firearm Serial Number (National Firearms Act), and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-038-743

Monday, March 21, 2022

A SCCY CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of 2nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Deontri Herder, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-039-179

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-039-183

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Riggs Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Damere Thompson, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-039-351

A Glock 40 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-039-355

A Century Arms VSKA 7.62 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Delonte Jackson, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-039-376

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

###