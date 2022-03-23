Arrests Made in Distribution of Narcotics Offenses Related to Fatal Overdoses in January 2022

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crime Suppression Division announce arrests in narcotics distribution offenses, that led to multiple deaths, during a joint investigation with Agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency, Washington, DC Division and Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Washington Field Office.

Beginning on Friday, January 28, 2022, MPD was notified of a total of fourteen medical emergencies that were suspected to be narcotics overdoses. This resulted in the death of nine members of our community.

A joint investigation was initiated between MPD, DEA and FBI. As a result, investigators were able to secure United States District Court Indictments against two subjects.

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 43 year-old Sheldon Marbley and 23 year-old Shameka Hayes, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Distribute with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Para-Fluorofentanyl, Unlawful Distribution of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Cocaine and Para-Fluorofentanyl Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury, and Aiding and Abetting.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our federal partners as well as the community for their assistance in this case.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department and our federal partners. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these offenses.