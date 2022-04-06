Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,081 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,240 in the last 365 days.

Mission Launches “Made for Amazon” Products in Mexican and Australian Marketplaces

Black Mission logo centered against a gradient silver background. To the left of the logo a graphic with a hand holding up the Mexican flag, to the right of the logo a graphic with a hand holding up an Australian flag.

Mission Accessories Launches "Made for Amazon" products in Mexican and Australian marketplaces.

Mission is very excited to announce the launch of the company’s “Made for Amazon” accessories for the Amazon Devices portfolio in Mexico and Australia.

ISSAQUAH, WA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission is very excited to announce the launch of the company’s “Made for Amazon” accessories for the Amazon Devices portfolio in Mexico and Australia. As more and more Amazon Devices become available in new regions, Mission aims to follow suit. Mission’s accessories perfectly complement Amazon’s flagship Fire TV, Kindle, Fire Tablets, and Echo products. Brian Wengreen, President at Mission States, “we’ve seen a lot of interest in our products since their launch in Europe so we’re thrilled to be able to offer some of the same products in the Mexican and Australian marketplaces.”

Mission has been developing accessories for consumer electronics since 2014, and currently sells products in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Japan. Since the debut of a family of special USB power cables for streaming media players, Mission has developed a large portfolio of innovative accessory products, including over 20 “Made for Amazon” accessories for the Amazon Devices Family. The company’s mission is to make your favorite devices better by creating innovative accessories that open up new use cases, and make them more convenient, or simply more aesthetically pleasing.

For more information, visit missionaccessories.com

Mission Accessories
Mission Accessories
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Mission Launches “Made for Amazon” Products in Mexican and Australian Marketplaces

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.