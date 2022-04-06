Mission Launches “Made for Amazon” Products in Mexican and Australian Marketplaces
Mission is very excited to announce the launch of the company’s “Made for Amazon” accessories for the Amazon Devices portfolio in Mexico and Australia.ISSAQUAH, WA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission is very excited to announce the launch of the company’s “Made for Amazon” accessories for the Amazon Devices portfolio in Mexico and Australia. As more and more Amazon Devices become available in new regions, Mission aims to follow suit. Mission’s accessories perfectly complement Amazon’s flagship Fire TV, Kindle, Fire Tablets, and Echo products. Brian Wengreen, President at Mission States, “we’ve seen a lot of interest in our products since their launch in Europe so we’re thrilled to be able to offer some of the same products in the Mexican and Australian marketplaces.”
Mission has been developing accessories for consumer electronics since 2014, and currently sells products in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Japan. Since the debut of a family of special USB power cables for streaming media players, Mission has developed a large portfolio of innovative accessory products, including over 20 “Made for Amazon” accessories for the Amazon Devices Family. The company’s mission is to make your favorite devices better by creating innovative accessories that open up new use cases, and make them more convenient, or simply more aesthetically pleasing.
For more information, visit missionaccessories.com
