Press Releases

03/23/2022

Governor Lamont: Flags Lowered To Half-Staff in Remembrance of Madeleine Albright

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that – in accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. directing flags to be lowered throughout the country as a mark of solemn respect for Madeleine Albright – he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

“Madeleine Albright championed human rights across the globe,” Governor Lamont said. “In every role in which she served, she promoted peace and democracy, something we need today more than ever. She was a trailblazer who made our homeland safer by strengthening relationships with people and nations around the globe. Her passing is a terrible loss to our nation that will be felt well beyond our borders. Annie and I send condolences to her friends and family.”