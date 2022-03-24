New Accessory is the First to Allow Charging Directly from Amazon Echo
Mission announces the launch of their USB Charging Hub for Amazon Echo (4th Gen). The only accessory available that allows charging directly from Amazon Echo...ISSAQUAH, WA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission announces the launch of their USB Charging Hub for Amazon Echo (4th Gen). While several accessories for Amazon Echo already exist, including Mission’s own Battery Base, this USB Charging Hub is the first of its kind for Amazon Echo (4th Gen). Designed to help declutter any space, Mission’s USB Charging Hub is the only accessory available that allows charging directly from Amazon Echo.
Kennedy Peterson, Product Manager at Mission states, “our new charging hub is the perfect addition to any nightstand, desk, or countertop where you might otherwise be limited by power outlets. The charging hub really helps to simplify any setup and give you easier access to your devices.”
The USB Charging Hub blends in seamlessly and securely attaches to Amazon Echo with a simple tool-free setup. With up to 1.5A per port, this new Echo accessory allows for fast charging on phones, watches, tablets, and more, all at the same time.
Key features include:
3 USB charging ports
1.5A fast charging
Simple tool-free setup
The Mission USB Charging Hub for Echo (4th Gen) was developed in coordination with Amazon as part of their “Made for Amazon” program; it can be ordered in white or black on Amazon for $24.99.
For more information, visit missionaccessories.com
About Mission
Mission has been developing accessories for consumer electronics since 2014. Since the debut of a family of special USB power cables for streaming media players, we have developed a large portfolio of innovative accessory products, including over 20 “Made for Amazon” accessories for the Amazon Devices Family. Our mission is to make your favorite devices better by creating innovative accessories that enable new usage cases, make them more convenient to use, or simply make them more aesthetically pleasing.
