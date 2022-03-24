Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,073 in the last 365 days.

New Accessory is the First to Allow Charging Directly from Amazon Echo

Mission's USB Charging Hub for Amazon Echo (4th Gen) pictured allowing Amazon Echo (4th Gen) to charge two out of three possible devices.

Mission's USB Charging Hub for Amazon Echo (4th Gen) pictured allowing Amazon Echo to charge two out of three possible devices.

Mission announces the launch of their USB Charging Hub for Amazon Echo (4th Gen). The only accessory available that allows charging directly from Amazon Echo...

ISSAQUAH, WA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission announces the launch of their USB Charging Hub for Amazon Echo (4th Gen). While several accessories for Amazon Echo already exist, including Mission’s own Battery Base, this USB Charging Hub is the first of its kind for Amazon Echo (4th Gen). Designed to help declutter any space, Mission’s USB Charging Hub is the only accessory available that allows charging directly from Amazon Echo.

Kennedy Peterson, Product Manager at Mission states, “our new charging hub is the perfect addition to any nightstand, desk, or countertop where you might otherwise be limited by power outlets. The charging hub really helps to simplify any setup and give you easier access to your devices.”

The USB Charging Hub blends in seamlessly and securely attaches to Amazon Echo with a simple tool-free setup. With up to 1.5A per port, this new Echo accessory allows for fast charging on phones, watches, tablets, and more, all at the same time.

Key features include:
3 USB charging ports
1.5A fast charging
Simple tool-free setup

The Mission USB Charging Hub for Echo (4th Gen) was developed in coordination with Amazon as part of their “Made for Amazon” program; it can be ordered in white or black on Amazon for $24.99.

For more information, visit missionaccessories.com

About Mission
Mission has been developing accessories for consumer electronics since 2014. Since the debut of a family of special USB power cables for streaming media players, we have developed a large portfolio of innovative accessory products, including over 20 “Made for Amazon” accessories for the Amazon Devices Family. Our mission is to make your favorite devices better by creating innovative accessories that enable new usage cases, make them more convenient to use, or simply make them more aesthetically pleasing.

Mission Accessories
Mission Accessories
email us here

You just read:

New Accessory is the First to Allow Charging Directly from Amazon Echo

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.