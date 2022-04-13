For Marketing Mogul, the American Dream Remains Alive and Well

For those who feel they don't fit the traditional path, fear not. International Business Figure's life shows that entrepreneurship may be the answer.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The best view comes after the hardest climb”—this is the motto that Jeff MacLean, VP of Pure Digital Media Systems (Pure DMS) lives his life. As an international entrepreneur and purveyor of a variety of marketing solutions, Jeff has found his niche in the State of California as a marketing mogul. Respected and consulted by major private and public figures a like, Jeff now looks back on his career with fondness over the unexpected journey he's sojourned to get to this point in his life.Although he is now at seemingly at the summit of his powers and career, everything was not always sunshine and rainbows. Growing up in school in Canada as the class clown, Jeff didn't fit into the traditional mold of high school, to college, to 9-to-5 like his peers. Jeff went right out of school into sales, where he realized that with a little charisma and hours of work, he could get make a good living. Early in his career, Jeff was heavily involved in the restaurant, retail, and and hospitality sectors, where he would purchase a struggling business, determine why that business was struggling, and change the struggle into a strength. It was at that point point that Jeff realized that his real skill was not in any particularly industry, but in helping others with their business."Unfortunately, people just don't realize that at the end of the day, business ultimately comes down to whether someone wants your product or service or not - there's nothing more important in business than helping people recognize that want for themselves" says Jeff. With that vision in mind, Jeff went on the found Pure Digital Media Systems (Pure DMS)- a national branding and digital marketing firm that is dedicated to focusing on developing the business reputation and commercial success of local communities. The idea itself is simple - the most important connections a business can have to its success is to develop local rapport. Part of what makes Jeff's business so special is that the Pure DMS uses a special software tool called "Local Radius", a powerful and affordable all-inclusive digital marketing solution, in order to assess, review, and automate a business' online portfolio, to connect it more to the local community.Jeff's financial and reputational success is no accident. Despite having generated tens of millions of dollars of interest from major private and public parties, Jeff doesn't credit his success to anything special - he credits two things: (1) invest in the right people, and (2) persevere through adversity until reaching the desired goal.When asked what his message is young people struggling to navigate their future, Jeff answers: "Believe in yourself. Believe in your product and your abilities and never stop moving forward." Sometimes, that trek up the metaphorical mountain can be tough. Uncertainty in the economy, rising unemployment, and increases in inflationary costs can weaken financial resolve. But as Jeff can attest: the best view - the view from the top of the industry - is worth it. Just keep going.