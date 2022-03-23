Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,019 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,220 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Knudsen wins nationwide order to halt Biden immigration policy

Following a lawsuit filed by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, a federal judge has blocked parts of President Biden’s immigration policy that drastically tied the hands of immigration officers and coincided with a drastic decrease in the number of deportations.

The nationwide preliminary injunction issued yesterday requires the Department of Homeland Security to resume deporting dangerous convicted criminals and those whom federal immigration courts have already ordered removal from the United States.

“This is a great victory for the rule of law, border security, and public safety across the country. President Biden’s open border policies encourage illegal immigration and make it easier for the Mexican cartels to smuggle drugs into our country — drugs that eventually end up in Montana communities,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “I hope the Biden administration will abide by the court order and start following the law when it comes to deportations, particularly for illegal aliens who have prior criminal convictions.”

In federal fiscal year 2021, the number of deportations fell to only 59,011, a 68 percent decrease from the previous fiscal year, according to a report recently released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Read the full preliminary injunction order here.

Read more about Attorney General Knudsen’s lawsuit here.

You just read:

Attorney General Knudsen wins nationwide order to halt Biden immigration policy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.