Dr. James Rodgers, The Diversity Coach, On Why There Are So Few NFL Coaches & Managers: Executive Coach Reveals Truth

Dr. James Rodgers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. James O. Rodgers, The Diversity Coach, has listened to a dozen news shows talking about the dismal state of so-called diversity in NFL leadership. The righteous indignation is palpable. It seems society agrees that the stats are disappointing. What people don’t seem to explore is why do they see the stats as disappointing and what is the source of those disappointing stats. For the past thirty years, Rodgers has coached senior executives, both white and black, reminding them to remain clear-eyed about their career, their leadership, and the impact of their behavior. Notice, all this coaching is about things that they can control.

"Part of the learning that comes from my coaching is that success in organizational life is about more than skills, capabilities, and performance," states Rodgers. "In fact, performance is the least predictive element of upward mobility. More important are the relationship elements, how you are viewed by decision-makers, and do those decision-makers know you, like you, and trust you. It surprises some people to learn that those elements are also manageable. It is easy to look at stats and declare “oh, ain’t it awful”. It is easy to assume that the problem can be fixed if only the people in power would agree to “give” those good jobs to a broader range of people. With a little more thought I believe we can uncover the real source of the imbalance. After all, it is not in the best interest of CEOs or Owners to have lesser qualified people in key positions."

So, the issue is what constitutes qualified for top-level positions? Meet the press on Sunday, February 6th, 2022, in talking about this issue, flashed up the stats that on their face looked damning and disturbing. But, among the stats was the percentage of existing head coaches who have family ties to NFL coaches, managers, and owners. That number was surprisingly high, which gives a hint about why this is the current situation. It is not just the most successful assistant coaches who are candidates for head coaching jobs. The owners and general managers exercise their right to select head coaches that are ‘low risk' selections. Not only must they be sure they can do the job. They also need to know that they will “fit” in the inner circle of the game’s management. They need to know the man, his family, his lifestyle, his core beliefs, his philosophy of life, his trustworthiness, and his willingness to support the principles that sustain the business of the game.

Rodgers continues, "I wrote a similar article in 2021 about why there are so few Black CEOs. In it, I observed that a major misstep that Black senior executive candidates make is their reluctance to hang out with white people (especially those who have influence and decision-making power) away from the job. Since then, I have taken on a role as Director of an Executive Academy, in which I alert Black executives about the rules of the game. If Black coaches really want to break through, they need to be deliberate in allowing others to get to know them, not just their coaching record. They need to know that the final selection will not be made based on how well they interview. It will be based on how many sponsors step up to vouch for them when the doors are closed."

Rodgers believes that people can either continue to decry the decisions of NFL owners (they are rich enough to withstand the heat) or, people can look at both sides of the issue and address those things that Black coaches can actually control. "Let’s move past dependence on the grievance. Instead, let people get to know you and help others to get known," concludes Rodgers.

Dr. James Rodgers, The Diversity Coach, has been a leading strategist and top thought leader for D&I for over thirty years. He is currently a high-end executive coach and speaker on workplace dynamics. His new book, Diversity Training That Generates Real Change is scheduled for release in July 2022.