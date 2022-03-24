Cows Everywhere Rejoice As Vegan ‘Beef’ Strips Hit Shelves Nationwide.
No Evil Foods announces the launch of Best Life ‘Beef’, a clean label beef-style strip, into over 300 Sprouts Farmers Markets locations nationwide.
The average American spends almost twice as much on beef compared to chicken and beef has the largest environmental impact, so it made sense to introduce a new protein that's fun and fills a gap.”ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No Evil Foods, makers of protein-rich meat made from simple, animal-free ingredients, announces the launch of Best Life ‘Beef’, its newest clean label Plant Meat. The plant-based beef-style strip is now available at over 300 Sprouts Farmers Markets locations nationwide.
— Sadrah Schadel
With the introduction of their new center-of-the-plate ‘strip’ format to the alternative beef category, No Evil Foods has identified open white space within a competitive set currently dominated by burgers, crumbles, and meatballs. The tender, robust, and rich Plant Meat strip which features upcycled ingredients, a new innovation for No Evil Foods, offers a healthy alternative to beef and boasts an impressive macronutrient profile with 27g of protein, 14g of carbs, and only 3g of fat per serving.
“Our Comrade Cluck ‘No Chicken’ is one of our leading products, but the average American consumer spends almost twice as much on beef as compared to chicken on an annual basis, and beef has the largest environmental impact, so it made sense to introduce a new protein variety to our line and we wanted to do something different and fun to fill a gap,” explains Sadrah Schadel, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at No Evil Foods.
First sold in retail in 2014 after gaining momentum at local farmers’ markets, No Evil Foods’ Plant Meat is built from scratch using a proprietary blend of grains and legumes to create functionally complete proteins. The exclusive debut of Best Life ‘Beef’ at Sprouts marks No Evil Foods’ second launch with the retailer which also carries its Stallion ‘Italian Sausage’ and Comrade Cluck ‘No Chicken.’
No Evil Foods has partnered with Sprouts Farmers Market to offer Best Life ‘Beef’ exclusively to its customers in over 300 locations before opening availability to other retailers later this Spring.
“We are excited to work with Sprouts as our exclusive launch partner for Best Life ‘Beef because No Evil Foods and Sprouts share the common vision that eating clean and living healthy is more than just a trend. We look forward to our continued partnership to offer Sprouts shoppers our ‘compromise-free Plant Meat,” said Ron Bryant, Chief Growth Officer at No Evil Foods.
Best Life ‘Beef’ will be the first No Evil Foods product sold in revamped packaging which was unveiled at the Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim, CA earlier this month. The company explained in a press release that the rebrand was an opportunity to connect with the changing shopping habits of the COVID-era consumer.
The Plastic Negative Certified brands’ sustainability commitments also played a role in the decision to update its packaging after a lifecycle analysis revealed a transition to Sustainable Forestry Initiative paperboard would measurably improve their overall environmental impact compared to their previous virgin paperboard, reducing their GhG emissions, human health burden, and environmental toxicity by over 80%.
No Evil Foods will follow the introduction of Best Life Beef with a DTC launch of two sauced meal-starters, a Chimichurri marinated ‘Chicken’ and ‘Pork’ Al Pastor this summer.
