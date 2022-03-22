Gov. Cox signs 64 bills of the 2022 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 22, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 64 bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 207. Information on these bills can be found below.

HB16: Emergency Response Amendments

HB18: Intimate Image Distribution Amendments

HB19: DNA Specimen Analysis Amendments

HB23: First Responder Mental Health Services Amendments

HB28: Offender Supervision Amendments

HB29: Driving Offenses Amendments

HB32: Health Care Worker Protection Amendments

HB65: Forensic Biological Evidence Preservation

HB70: Public Safety Disability Benefits Amendments

HB77: Medication for Inmates

HB81: Sexual Solicitation Amendments

HB94: Post Council Membership Amendments

HB123: Use of Force Revisions

HB124: Forcible Entry Warrants

HB126: Division of Juvenile Justice Services Rulemaking Amendments

HB134: Victim’s Rights Revisions

HB 137: DUI Amendments

HB138: Juvenile Justice Modifications

HB139: Traffic Violation Amendments

HB143: DUI Penalty Amendments

HB149: Power of Attorney Amendments

HB152: Community Correctional Center Revisions

HB155: Veteran Access to State Parks

HB167: Mental Illness Psychotherapy Drug Task Force

HB175: Protection of Animals Amendments

HB180: Off-road Vehicle Safety Education

HB194: Department of Corrections Education Services

HB208: Domestic Violence Offender Treatment Board

HB222: Driving Privilege Card Amendments

HB226: Higher Education and Corrections Council

HB228: Crime Victim Reparations Amendments

HB236: Behavioral Health Amendments

HB260: Law Enforcement Recording Release Amendments

HB277: Juvenile Competency Amendments

HB280: Cybersecurity Commission

HB295: Physician Workforce Amendments

HB299: Juvenile Justice Changes

HB314: Inheritance Disqualification Amendments

HB328: Driver License and License Plate Amendments

HB329: Weapon Possession Penalty Amendments

HB336: Vehicle Registration Modifications

HB353: False Emergency Reporting Amendments

HB391: Autocycle Amendments

HB402: Uninsured Motorist Amendments

HB434: Theft by Extortion Amendments

HB442: Marijuana Definitions Amendments

SB24: Utah Retirement Systems Revisions

SB36: Emergency Management Administration Council Sunset Extension

SB37: Search and Rescue Advisory Board Sunset Extension

SB40: Utah Protection of Public Employees Act Amendments

SB50: Criminal Code Evaluation Task Force Sunset Extension

SB53: Driver Speeding Amendments

SB65: Asset Forfeiture Amendments

SB77: Military Vehicle License Plate Amendments

SB123: Criminal Code Recodification Cross References

SB126: Officer Intervention and Reporting Amendments

SB149: Tinted Vehicle Windows Amendments

SB156: Protection Against Extortion Amendments

SB167: Sexual Exploitation Amendments

SB179: Criminal Justice Amendments

SB207: Wrongful Death Action Amendments

SB229: Post Disaster Recovery and Mitigation Restricted Account Amendments

SB248: BCI Background Check Amendments

SCR1: Concurrent Resolution Authorizing State Pick up of Public Safety and Firefighter Employee Retirement Contributions

