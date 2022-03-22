Gov. Cox signs 64 bills of the 2022 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 22, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 64 bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 207. Information on these bills can be found below.
- HB16: Emergency Response Amendments
- HB18: Intimate Image Distribution Amendments
- HB19: DNA Specimen Analysis Amendments
- HB23: First Responder Mental Health Services Amendments
- HB28: Offender Supervision Amendments
- HB29: Driving Offenses Amendments
- HB32: Health Care Worker Protection Amendments
- HB65: Forensic Biological Evidence Preservation
- HB70: Public Safety Disability Benefits Amendments
- HB77: Medication for Inmates
- HB81: Sexual Solicitation Amendments
- HB94: Post Council Membership Amendments
- HB123: Use of Force Revisions
- HB124: Forcible Entry Warrants
- HB126: Division of Juvenile Justice Services Rulemaking Amendments
- HB134: Victim’s Rights Revisions
- HB 137: DUI Amendments
- HB138: Juvenile Justice Modifications
- HB139: Traffic Violation Amendments
- HB143: DUI Penalty Amendments
- HB149: Power of Attorney Amendments
- HB152: Community Correctional Center Revisions
- HB155: Veteran Access to State Parks
- HB167: Mental Illness Psychotherapy Drug Task Force
- HB175: Protection of Animals Amendments
- HB180: Off-road Vehicle Safety Education
- HB194: Department of Corrections Education Services
- HB208: Domestic Violence Offender Treatment Board
- HB222: Driving Privilege Card Amendments
- HB226: Higher Education and Corrections Council
- HB228: Crime Victim Reparations Amendments
- HB236: Behavioral Health Amendments
- HB260: Law Enforcement Recording Release Amendments
- HB277: Juvenile Competency Amendments
- HB280: Cybersecurity Commission
- HB295: Physician Workforce Amendments
- HB299: Juvenile Justice Changes
- HB314: Inheritance Disqualification Amendments
- HB328: Driver License and License Plate Amendments
- HB329: Weapon Possession Penalty Amendments
- HB336: Vehicle Registration Modifications
- HB353: False Emergency Reporting Amendments
- HB391: Autocycle Amendments
- HB402: Uninsured Motorist Amendments
- HB434: Theft by Extortion Amendments
- HB442: Marijuana Definitions Amendments
- SB24: Utah Retirement Systems Revisions
- SB36: Emergency Management Administration Council Sunset Extension
- SB37: Search and Rescue Advisory Board Sunset Extension
- SB40: Utah Protection of Public Employees Act Amendments
- SB50: Criminal Code Evaluation Task Force Sunset Extension
- SB53: Driver Speeding Amendments
- SB65: Asset Forfeiture Amendments
- SB77: Military Vehicle License Plate Amendments
- SB123: Criminal Code Recodification Cross References
- SB126: Officer Intervention and Reporting Amendments
- SB149: Tinted Vehicle Windows Amendments
- SB156: Protection Against Extortion Amendments
- SB167: Sexual Exploitation Amendments
- SB179: Criminal Justice Amendments
- SB207: Wrongful Death Action Amendments
- SB229: Post Disaster Recovery and Mitigation Restricted Account Amendments
- SB248: BCI Background Check Amendments
- SCR1: Concurrent Resolution Authorizing State Pick up of Public Safety and Firefighter Employee Retirement Contributions
Download a copy of this press release here.
###