Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Takes Additional Steps to Protect Poultry Flocks

Live bird exhibitions cancelled due to highly pathogenic avian influenza

DES MOINES, Iowa (March 23, 2022) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship today announced an order cancelling all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings of birds due to highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The order also prohibits live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets and exotic sales. The Department’s order begins immediately and is effective for a minimum of 30 days, and until 30 days has passed without a confirmation of a new infection of HPAI in domestic poultry in the state of Iowa.

“Protecting animal health and Iowa’s agriculture-based economy remain our top priorities,” said Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture. “As HPAI continues to impact poultry flocks across the state and nation, it is essential that we take every possible step to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Biosecurity remains our best line of defense.”

Iowa currently has more than six million birds impacted by HPAI across five commercial and backyard poultry flocks.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is asking flock owners to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. Biosecurity resources and best practices are available at iowaagriculture.gov/biosecurity. If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases should also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture at (515) 281-5305.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States. It remains safe to eat poultry products. As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F kills bacteria and viruses.

The Iowa Poultry Association recommended that bird exhibitions be cancelled in Iowa due to avian influenza. Iowa leads the nation in egg production and ranks seventh in turkey production.

For updates on this developing situation, please visit https://iowaagriculture.gov/animal-industry-bureau/avian-influenza. For information on Governor’s disaster proclamations for HPAI, visit https://governor.iowa.gov/newsroom.