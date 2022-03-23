Charles W. Daff, Esteemed Bankruptcy Attorney, Special Guest Speaking at Real Estate Event Hosted by Castle Realty Group

We look forward to hearing all of the things that Charles Daff has to say on such timely topics.” — Castle Realty Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles W. Daff, renowned bankruptcy attorney will be speaking at an event to real estate agents and professionals on March 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ayres Suites Moreno Valley, hosted by Castle Realty Group, on a topic entitled “The Great Divide." Castle Realty Group is a Real Estate Company that is founded on helping everyone in the real estate industry from, its agents to the client.

Ayres Suites Moreno Valley

12631 Memorial Way

Moreno Valley, CA 92553

March 24, 2022 11:00 a.m.

The wealth gap is widening between the Ultra-Rich and Middle-Class citizens and with it brings a new type of Economy and a different set of problems. As inflation continues to run rampant, and the continued rise of interest rates, homeowners that can't hold on will seek relief from their financial situation. Charles Daff will share what he is seeing in the Riverside County Bankruptcy Court System and how he can help clients.

"We believe a rising tide raises all ships and we strive to be the company that raises the bar for others to follow our example," states Castle Realty Group. "We look forward to hearing all of the things that Charles Daff has to say on such timely topics."

Daff is excited to meet with approximately 80 real estate professionals to discuss the current trends in the real estate market in the Inland Empire and to focus attention on homeowners who may face troubling times as the pandemic relief programs terminate. Charles Daff brings 45 years of bankruptcy experience representing homeowners to this conversation to educate and discuss with Realtor remedies to protect equity and homeownership, itself.

Daff's proactive strategy delivers legal services via a technology-based remote office, allowing them to serve more clients for less money. For attorneys and clients, the bankruptcy court has adopted video court hearings or approved telephonic court appearances. Clients will benefit since they will be able to attend bankruptcy court proceedings remotely and with ease.

Charles W. Daff Professional office is located in Santa Ana, California. He proudly advises residents of Orange County, San Bernardino, and Los Angeles. Daff, currently a Chapter 7 Panel Trustee in the Riverside Division with over 33 years of experience, represents clients in the United States Bankruptcy Court, Central District of California in all of its Divisions. He is a member of the State Bar of California, the Orange County Bar Association, (and its Commercial and Bankruptcy Section), National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys, Orange County Bankruptcy Forum, Inland Empire Bankruptcy Forum, and American Bankruptcy Institute, and National Association of Bankruptcy Trustees. Orange County Weekly awarded Charles W. Daff 3 years in a row as Bankruptcy Attorney chosen as a top attorney.

Set up a free consultation by phone (657) 218-4800 or online at https://www.ocbklaw.com/#consultation today. Decide the best path forward with Charles W. Daff from Chapter 7 to Chapter 13 to Chapter 11 bankruptcy.