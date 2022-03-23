Office of the Governor: Statement by Governor David Ige on the passing of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

“Madeleine Albright’s story is an inspiration to many in Hawaiʻi – she was a refugee and immigrant who believed in the ideals of our nation and dedicated her life to upholding them. Her leadership as the nation’s top diplomat and first female Secretary of State changed the course of world history. During her years of unwavering service, she was a source of inspiration to women and girls everywhere. Dawn and I send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

