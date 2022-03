FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 23, 2022

Media Advisory: Missouri Veterans Commission To Host Virtual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony

Media Advisory — Missouri Veterans Commission

March 23, 2022 Aimee Packard | Director of Public Information | 573-522-4228

Missouri Veterans Commission To Host Virtual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC), in conjunction with the United States Department of Defense, will host a virtual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day event on March 29, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. The event will take place at vimeo.com/event/1919338. A traditional pinning ceremony will include remarks from Governor Mike Parson, Congresswoman Ann Wagner, , Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten, Missouri Veterans Commission Chairman Kelly McClelland, and Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Col. (Ret.) Paul Kirchhoff.

WHAT: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day Virtual Event

WHO: Governor Mike Parson Congresswoman Ann Wagner Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten Missouri Adjutant General Levon Cumpton MVC Chairman Kelly McClelland MVC Executive Director Col. (Ret.) Paul Kirchhoff MVC Deputy Director Col. (Ret.) Ryon Richmond

WHERE: vimeo.com/event/1919338

WHEN: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 10:00 AM

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov