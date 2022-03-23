Pelosi Statement on 12th Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released this statement marking the 12th anniversary of President Obama signing the Affordable Care Act into law on March 23, 2010: “Twelve years ago, when President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law, our nation took an historic step toward fulfilling a fundamental promise: that health care is a right, not a privilege. Today, our nation celebrates this landmark law’s essential role in safeguarding Americans’ health and preserving families’ hard-earned savings through quality, affordable insurance. The Affordable Care Act stands alongside Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security as a pillar of health and financial security – especially for the 130 million Americans living with pre-existing conditions, who now enjoy life-saving protections. “Last year, amid the darkness of the pandemic, Democrats took action to expand the promise of the Affordable Care Act to lower health costs even further for millions more families: making health care more affordable and accessible than ever before. With our American Rescue Plan, President Biden and the Democratic Congress saved families an average of $2,400 in annual premiums, while enrolling a record number of Americans in life-changing coverage under this historic law. Meanwhile, Republicans continue to promise to wage a shameful assault on the Affordable Care Act, threatening to rip away protections and coverage from millions of working families. “In the face of these cruel Republican attacks, Democrats will never relent in our fight to defend working families. As we celebrate the achievements of the Affordable Care Act, Democrats renew our commitment to Building a Better America and lowering health care costs and prescription drug prices.” # # #