Soprano Cheryl Warfield Presents “An Online Tribute Concert to Leontyne Price.”

Cheryl Warfield pays homage to Leontyne Price in a livestreamed performance of Verdi and Puccini arias combined with a dramatic narrative of Price's career.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soprano Cheryl Warfield presents “A Tribute Concert to Leontyne Price,” the trailblazing operatic soprano in an evening concert of arias live-streamed from Chicago for the WHAM Festival This virtual opera concert will pay homage to legendary prima donna assoluta Leontyne Price in a program of arias by Verdi and Puccini combined with a dramatic narrative based on the life and career of Leontyne Price.The WHAM FestivalEvery March during Women's History Month, Goddard Riverside's Community Arts Program hosts an exciting month-long arts festival celebrating female artists and perspectives. Now in its seventh year, the Women's History Artist Month Festival -- or WHAM -- showcases local, independent artists and helps raise vital funding for youth arts education.

