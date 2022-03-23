Submit Release
Soprano Cheryl Warfield Presents “An Online Tribute Concert to Leontyne Price.”

Cheryl Warfield pays homage to Leontyne Price in a livestreamed performance of Verdi and Puccini arias combined with a dramatic narrative of Price's career.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soprano Cheryl Warfield presents “A Tribute Concert to Leontyne Price,” the trailblazing operatic soprano in an evening concert of arias live-streamed from Chicago for the WHAM Festival.

This virtual opera concert will pay homage to legendary prima donna assoluta Leontyne Price in a program of arias by Verdi and Puccini combined with a dramatic narrative based on the life and career of Leontyne Price.

The WHAM Festival
Every March during Women's History Month, Goddard Riverside's Community Arts Program hosts an exciting month-long arts festival celebrating female artists and perspectives. Now in its seventh year, the Women's History Artist Month Festival -- or WHAM -- showcases local, independent artists and helps raise vital funding for youth arts education.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-tribute-concert-to-leontyne-price-with-cheryl-warfield-wham-2022-tickets-273685650147

Cheryl Warfield
MORE Opera
Cheryl Warfield sings Ave Maria with Richmond County Orchestra

