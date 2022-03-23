Mystery, $MYST, has investors asking, “What’s in the box?”

/EIN News/ -- United States, Texas, Pearland, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newly launched at the end of February, a hyper-deflationary token on the Binance Smart Chain, called Mystery, is on a mission to bring cryptocurrency back to De-Fi and back to its roots. The token answers the question: “How can you marry transparency and mystery leading to elevated engagement in a community?”. The Mystery team is KYC certified and fully doxxed and is led by veteran influencers in the blockchain space. They bring years of experience and connections to this new project. Founder and CEO of the token, Chris Nelson, most widely known for his YouTube channel and marketing experience with big names in the industry such as, Tiger King Coin, Tiger Cub Coin, Baby Lambo Inu, and others, has brought onto the team, COO, Mike Davis. Davis also has a career as a YouTube influencer and has worked with tokens like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Zelda Inu, to name a few. Mystery has already passed a Solidity audit and will be onboarding soon with CertiK, building trust with investors as a safe, vetted project. The team has a robust roadmap of anticipated utilities ranging from NFT’s, staking, charity donations, and epic giveaways to token investors.

Tokenomics for Mystery are 11% tax on every buy and sell. 3% of taxes are allocated to project marketing, 3% for ecosystem development, 2% for LP, 2% exclusively for giveaways and rewards to holders, and the final 1% to charity. Since launch, Mystery has done giveaways totaling over $30K to holders in their community. Currently sitting with over 8,000 token holders, and a growing community of over 10K members, the Mystery team has already delivered marketing campaigns that included billboard advertisements and social marketing with popular social influencers. Recently listed and trending on Coin Gecko and Coin Market Cap, the team is commencing targeted marketing and announcing the soon to be released NFT mystery boxes.

Their first drop of NFT Mystery boxes will allow buyers to purchase boxes that contain a hidden special prize. There will be two sets of NFT boxes. One will allow you to mint the prize box with BNB and the other can be purchased with $MYST tokens. Once a prize box is minted the owner can sell the box to a buyer or claim the hidden prize within. Each type of set of NFT boxes are color tiered to indicate the prize potential of that box. The rarer the colored box you mint, the higher the prize value will be. Prizes range from BNB value prizes to giveaway items such as a PS5, MacPro Laptops, and even vacation vouchers. Tokens used to purchase mystery boxes will be burned and LP will be locked. There will be a limited supply of Mystery boxes in the first run with additional runs to come.

The NFT boxes are just one of the many utilities that holders of the token are excited about. Also, on the roadmap for 2022 is staking and community voted buy backs, with more donations to charity. The team and their vast network of cryptocurrency connections have slowly introduced strategic partnerships and the roadmap has a reality TV program on the list for phase 3. There are still so many aspects of the project that remain a mystery amongst the abundance of already exciting milestones they have accomplished. To learn more about the Mystery project, visit: https://mysterbox.io

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party, and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

