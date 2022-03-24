New United Cerebral Palsy grant program to support research of cerebral palsy and other neurodevelopmental disabilities
United Cerebral Palsy will launched a new grant program March 25, National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day, to help fund the study of early childhood diagnosis, treatment and causes of cerebral palsy and related neurodevelopmental disabilities.
Cerebral palsy is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by abnormal brain development that affects a person’s ability to control their body movements. It is the most common physical disability in childhood. About 1 in 345 children are diagnosed with CP. An estimated one million people in the U.S. have cerebral palsy and some 17 million children and adults worldwide have CP.
Armando Contreras, president and CEO of UCP, said the pilot grant program is part of a broader, long-term initiative being developed by United Cerebral Palsy to support and encourage research into the causes, diagnoses, and treatments of cerebral palsy and other neurodevelopmental disabilities.
There is no cure for cerebral palsy, but research has shown that as many as 25 percent of all cases of cerebral palsy may have genetic links. Experts say early diagnosis and intervention are critical in helping children and adults with CP live active, independent lives.
“UCP has a proud and storied history of offering a wide range of services for people with disabilities at all stages of life,” said Contreras. “This new grant program carries that commitment forward by supporting research that explores the latest science, including promising genomic research, as well as pioneering methods for identifying and remedying cerebral palsy in children as early as possible.”
United Cerebral Palsy is one of the nation’s leading advocacy groups for people with cerebral palsy and other intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs), including epilepsy, Down syndrome, and autism spectrum disorder. The UCP network has 58 affiliates — 56 in the U.S. and two in Canada — that provide a range of services annually for 150,000 children and adults with disabilities.
The grant program was developed by UCP’s ad hoc research committee, co-chaired by Valerie Pieraccini, an occupational therapist and Director of Clinic and Homebased Therapy Program & Early Learning Center at UCP of Central Arizona, and Dr. Michael Kruer, a pediatric movement disorders neurologist and director of the Pediatric Movement Disorders Program at Phoenix Children’s.
"We are thrilled to be launching our grant program with this request for proposals,” said Kruer, who also serves as an associate professor of neurology and child health at the University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix. “UCP’s support of groundbreaking research and innovation is part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing the lives of those we serve."
Grant applications will be available beginning March 25. The deadline to apply is June 27, 2022. Individual grants up to $20,000 will be awarded. Researchers in the U.S. and Canada are eligible to apply.
For grant information, visit ucp.org/ucp-pilot-research-program. Applicants may send questions to research@ucp.org. Media outlets should contact James Garcia at jgarcia@ucp.org or 602-460-1374.
About United Cerebral Palsy
United Cerebral Palsy is the indispensable resource for people with cerebral palsy and other intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), such as Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and a wide range of other disabilities. Founded in 1949, UCP has 58 affiliates (56 in the U.S. and two in Canada) that provide disability services including information, resources and referrals, educational instruction, home and community-based services, housing assistance, workforce training, assistive technology, rehabilitative therapy, early intervention, and support for research relevant to cerebral palsy. UCP works on behalf of more than 150,000 children and adults annually at all levels of ability and stages of life and believes people with disabilities deserve to be treated as equal members of an inclusive society to achieve their fullest potential and “live life without limits.”
