TURBOARD Showcased How It Turns Health Data Into Value to Industry’s Leaders at HIMSS22

TURBOARD AT HIMSS22 Yasemin Sahin being interviewed by HIMSSTV TURBOARD AT HIMSS22

TURBOARD attended HIMSS22, Healthcare's Most Influential Event Between March 14 -18 in Orlando, FL

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TURBOARD , an innovative Business Intelligence and Data Analytics company showcased its products at the HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition, between March 14th and 18th, in Orlando, Florida.Mrs. Yasemin Sahin , CEO and Co Founder of TURBOARD stated that: “During the event, we realized there's a need in every sector for an efficient, easy to integrate BI and Analytics platforms, which offers rich data visualization and reporting capabilities We had live meetings, demo sessions which received attention and interest from the attendees as well as industry leaders. TURBOARD stood out with its dynamic infographics and customer-facing BI capabilities for thousands of users on big data.”HIMSS22 participants emphasized the basic needs that can really benefit from appealing data visualizations Yasemin Şahin showed during one of the demo sessions. The demo impressed the viewers in terms of how fast it is for TURBOARD to connect a database and start generating graphics from the columns or queries.Health data analytics is one of the top priorities for both attendees and industry leaders, as data inevitably continues to grow in volume, variety and velocity. Having insight demands from current and potential users are also increasing which represents the need for customer-facing BI. Mrs. Sahin shared her thoughts about the need for BI and the vision of the company at the live interview broadcasted at HIMSSTV The team at TURBOARD attended the keynote speeches as well as conducting high level executive one-on-one meetings.HIMSS is the biggest health information and technology event of the year, where more than 20,000 professionals throughout the global health ecosystem connected for education, innovation and collaboration, this year.are especially proven to be effective and profitable in the Healthcare Sector.ABOUT HIMSS:The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) is a global advisor, thought leader and member association committed to transforming the health ecosystem. As a mission-driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers from across the ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decisions.About TURBOARD:TURBOARD is an innovative Business Intelligence and Data Analytics company, with a focus on increasing productivity, performance, and profitability through its seamless integration, interconnectivity and real time data analytics. TURBOARD’s products are both for Data Professionals and Managers. With a focus in innovation, and customer satisfaction, TURBOARD transforms and disrupts data monetization in the fastest, and easiest platform regardless of the high number of the users.For more information, please visit www.turboard.com

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT TURBOARD, WATCH THIS VIDEO: