Infinit-I Workforce Solutions Roles Out New FMCSA Registered ELDT Curriculum for the Transportation Industry

Infinit-I Workforce Solutions

Infinit-I Workforce Solutions has delivered over 108 million training videos and content pieces and seen over 24 million completed assignments.

We know how important safety training is to meet regulations and keep your drivers safe. Infinit-I is dedicated to providing training you need to meet these goals and maintain regulatory compliance.” — Jay Wommack, President & CEO

TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinit-I Workforce Solutions is a leader in online safety training anytime, anywhere. That experience is going into FMCSA registered ELDT theory curriculum to help the transportation industry meet new regulations for entry-level drivers.

Infinit-I’s ELDT curriculum provides easy access for organizations providing entry-level training, with templates for required curriculum in Class B & A CDL, as well as school (S), passenger (P), and hazardous material (H) endorsements.

Infinit-I also has API integration with FMCSA’s Training Provider Registry, so all completed certifications can be sent for you. The online training materials require less time to complete than traditional training options, so new drivers can get started quicker.

Best of all, all ELDT courses are provided as part of the Infinit-I training management system, so clients have no additional costs. There are also multi-license and individual ELDT course packages available for people who want to purchase just this theory training.

About Infinit-I Workforce Solutions

Infinit-I Workforce Solutions is the industry leader in on-demand business education for safety training anytime, anywhere. With more than 1,000 expert videos, our training platform reduces accidents, violations, employee turnover, and training costs to make your business more profitable and litigation-proof for the long-haul. You will be in good company as our solutions are used by more than 1,500 clients across 300,000 users across Trucking (For Hire and Private Fleets) and Student Transportation (School Systems and Private Bussing).