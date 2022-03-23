New Music Releases from Stix Bones, Yung Xavi and Beth | MuziBuzz March, 2022

Stix Bones, Yung Xavi, Beth [l-r]

March 23, 2022

On the Aviary Bridge Records label, World-renowned drummer and producer Stix Bone's scheduled release date for his new single, "Bed-Stuy Hustle." is March 24, 2022. This new single is a precursor to his upcoming Lo-Fi, ChillHop EP release, "Brooklyn Nites."

"Brooklyn Nites" follows a fantastic body of work from Stix Bones' catalog, which includes notable recordings, such as his debut project, "Groove Like This,"[jazz] "Twice As Nice,"[jazz] Mesmerized,"[soulful house] featuring Nadira Norjahan, "Raise Up," featuring WordsWorth, Appears in the soundtrack for the movie, "Saint Judy." Other notable recordings are "Breaking The Dance Floor," featuring Imani Coppola, and "Breaks From The Soul," EP, which features a blend of jazz and hip-hop breakbeats.

Not neglecting to mention that Stix Bones was enlisted by De La Soul, Jessica CARE Moore, Lyricist Lounge, Derrick N Ashong, and Rahzel [The Roots] for live performances and tours.

So, stay tuned for "Brooklyn Nites," the following EP, street date, April 21, 2022.

Label: Aviary Bridge Records

A&R: James Gallagher

###

Yung Xavi:

Yung Xavi is gearing up to release a deluxe version of his debut, "To Jonathan."

"To Jonathan" is the debut album of recording artist Yung Xavi. The project was released in June of 2021. The album includes previously released singles: Take Me Home (Produced by J Dot), Shawty Bumpin (Produced by J Beatzz), and Make the Cut (Produced by Buddah Bless).

The deluxe version will feature original tracks produced by multi-Platinum selling, Grammy-nominated producers Josh X and SwanQo, credited with creating and co-writing Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow.' The deluxe version will have ten featured tracks and five bonus songs.

Yung Xavi will soon release the "Wit a Bottle" remix with a surprise feature in April 2022.

Follow Yung Xavi on Instagram for a chance to win $250 each week until the feature drops!

####

Beth Always Sings:

Detroit native and vocalist Beth Griffith Manley, whose stage name is Beth, has been busy preparing and gearing up to do amazing things. It includes new music releases, a tour, and a children's book.

"I Am Beautiful Inside and Out" is a children's book that teaches young children the important message of acceptance, self-esteem, tolerance, kindness, and compassion. It provides an early educational opportunity for parents, teachers, mentors, and young children to have a discussion about the effects of bullying, how to identify it, and how to prevent it. Tristan Chase Irvin co-writes this book.

In February, Beth shared the stage with Peace Bryson for valentine's weekend, and if you missed that performance, fear not, Beth will be on the Full Circle Tour with Kenneth Babyface Edmonds and KEM with host Sherri Shepherd. Dates start March 30, 2022, to May 14, 2022. For more information, check Ticket Masters.

In April 2022, look out for Beth's new single release of Sade's "Kiss Of Life, a duet with Blair Bryant, and a complete length project in June 2022.

#####

MuziBuzz series is powered by Muzilog Online Magazine. Visit Muzilog.Com for more information.