Rolling Roadblocks on Route 15 in Gregg and White Deer Townships, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 15 in Gregg and White Deer Townships, Union County, are advised of rolling roadblocks next week for utility work.

On Tuesday, March 29, MJ Electric, will be pulling utility wires across Route 15 between Allenwood in Gregg Township and White Deer, White Deer Township. Motorists can expect a series of 15-minute rolling roadblocks where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours 8:00 AM and 12:00 PM., weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov

