Nightly closure of Pi’ilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Pi’ikea Avenue March 24 to 27

Posted on Mar 23, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Maui motorists of a nightly full closure of Piʻilani Highway in both directions between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue, for temporary striping and barrier installations. Closures will occur during the following times:

  • Piʻilani Highway will be closed from 8 p.m. on Thursday night, March 24, through 5 a.m., on Friday morning, March 25.
  • Piʻilani Highway will be closed on Friday night, March 25, through Sunday morning, March 27, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., nightly.

Motorists will be detoured to South Kihei Road as an alternate route.

The restriping and barrier installations will prepare the intersection for Phase 1 of the Piʻilani Highway Intersection Improvements, Vicinity of Kūlanihākoʻi Street. More information on the project to construct a multi-lane roundabout can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/KiheiRoundabout-Presentation-20210111-Final.pdf

The following changes to Piʻilani Highway will remain in place throughout Phase 1 construction:

  • Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue will be three lanes. The center lane will be coned for contraflow to allow for two southbound (Kihei-bound) lanes between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. Between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the contraflow lane will be open in the northbound (Kahului-bound) direction.
  • Kūlanihākoʻi Street at its intersection with Piʻilani Highway will be right-turn in, right-turn out.

Phase 1 work is estimated to be completed by August 2022.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Electronic message boards are posted notifying motorists of the closure. Emergency vehicles and First Responders will not be let through the work zone. Roadwork is weather permitting.

