Maryland State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance In Locating Suspect, Vehicle In Prince George’s County Fatal Shooting

March 23, 2022

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – Detectives with the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in an attempt to identify the suspect and vehicle wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a tow truck driver last weekend in Prince George’s County.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives have released photos of who they believe are the gunman and the suspect vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata, the gunman drove when they shot Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C. According to a preliminary investigation, shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, Hicks was involved in a verbal altercation with another driver while each were driving on eastbound Route 50 (John Hanson Highway) prior to Maryland Route 410 (East-West Highway) .

Detective believe that the drivers of both vehicles exchanged words when the second driver pulled out a weapon and fired into Hicks’ vehicle. The gunman continued eastbound on Route 50.

Hicks was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, where he was declared deceased. It is not believed the victim and the gunman knew each other prior to the altercation. The identity of the gunman is unknown. No other injuries were reported. Route 50 was closed for several hours following the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police Homicide investigators at 443-684-1216 or 410-977-9384.

The case remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Maryland State Police Office of Communications, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov