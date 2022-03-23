Submit Release
New Assistant Superintendent at Bleckley Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Facility

 

Andrea Showers Promoted

 

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Andrea Showers to Assistant Superintendent at Bleckley Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (RSAT) effective March 16, 2022. As assistant superintendent, Showers will be responsible for assisting the Superintendent with daily operations of the facility, overseeing staff, and supervising approximately 200 male detainees.

"Showers has been a dedicated employee in each position she has held," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident her correctional knowledge and experience will prove beneficial to the staff and detainees at Bleckley RSAT."

Showers began her career with the GDC in 2003 as a Correctional Officer at Telfair State Prison.  She was promoted to Warehouse Clerk in 2011 at Pulaski State Prison (SP) and was then promoted to Property and Supply Supervisor.  In 2014, she was promoted to Behavioral Health Counselor II at Telfair State Prison, and in 2018 she joined the Department of Community Supervision as a Probation Officer.  In 2020, she rejoined the GDC as a Behavioral Health Counselor IIand in 2021 she was promoted to Senior Behavioral Health Counselor at Telfair State Prison, where she currently serves.

Showers holds a bachelor’s degree in social science from Mercer University.  Her departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Counselor Training, and Basic Probation Officer Training.

 

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov

