S.D. Highway 44 Bridge Repair Work Scheduled to Begin East of Parkston

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work is scheduled to begin Monday, March 28, 2022, on S.D. Highway 44 at the James River Bridge located 15 miles east of Parkston. The project consists of bridge repair and placement of concrete barrier rail. Crews will be removing the existing steel rail and replacing it with concrete barrier rail. They will also be replacing the bridge approach pavement and installing new guardrail. A lane closure with stop signs will be set up and motorists will need to take turns crossing the bridge at the work site.

The traffic control will be set up Monday morning March 28, 2022, at the James River bridge between 424th and 425th Avenue. Crews plan to replace the barrier railing and approach paving on one side at a time. Work is scheduled to be complete by June 24, 2022. Crews will then move to a location five miles east of the James River to work on the bridge over Wolf Creek.

The work at Wolf Creek is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 26, 2022. Motorists should be prepared for delays. During the project, traffic will be required to stop within the work zone. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane, and to slow down through the work zone.

SFC Civil Constructors, a division of Journey Group Company of Sioux Falls, is the prime contractor for this project. The overall completion date for the project is Nov. 4, 2022, but the contractor intends to have the work complete earlier as able. For more information about the S.D. Highway 44 project, contact Harvey Odens at 605-367-5680 or Harvey.Odens@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-