Virginia Department of Veterans Services and Partners to Hold Special Ceremonies on March 29 – National Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremonies will Recognize, Thank, and Honor United States Military Veterans who served from November 1, 1955 – May 15,…

In honor of the fifth anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will recognize the more than 230,000 Virginia men and women who served in our Nation’s Armed Forces during this conflict from 1955 until 1975. A special ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. EDT to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond.

All Vietnam War veterans and members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend this ceremony. Every Vietnam War Veteran in attendance will be presented with a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin in recognition of his or her service. For more information, please click here.

“It is especially important that all Virginians take the time on this special day to thank our fellow citizens who answered the call to serve our country,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “These veterans came back home, transitioned to civilian life, started families and became leaders in business, education, law, the arts, medicine, science, technology and public service throughout the Commonwealth. They deserve nothing less than our highest praise and acknowledgment for their service and sacrifice.”

In addition to the ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial, DVS will partner with Chapter 957 of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) and James City County for a National Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration and pinning ceremony to be held March 29 at 1 p.m. at Veterans Park in James City County. Details regarding that ceremony may be found here.

The Marine Corps League, James M. Slay Detachment #329; the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Richmond Chapter 1965; the Virginia Department of Veterans Services; and Mission BBQ will be honoring Vietnam Veterans on March 29, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mission BBQ Glenside location. Vietnam Veterans will be recognized, thanked, and honored for their service to the Nation during the Vietnam War. Vietnam Veterans who have not yet received their Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin (VVLP) will be presented with a VVLP and other material in recognition of the nation’s thanks for their service and sacrifice. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Details regarding this observance may be found here.

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is a proud Commemorative Partner to the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.