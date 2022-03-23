Submit Release
Six Brothers Beef Company Stepped Up Efforts to Protect Lives and Livelihoods During the Covid-19 Pandemic

These are challenging times that call for action-centered business leadership in mitigating the impact of the coronavirus on people’s lives and livelihoods. ”
— Chan Hensley

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six Brothers Beef Company has been at the forefront in supporting communities devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The gourmet meat and seafood delivery service have donated over 5,000 pounds of beef and chicken to needy families and organizations across the United States. The company has also donated a range of items for charitable raffles geared to support various causes.

Chan Hensley, President Six Brothers Beef Company, said, “These are challenging times that call for action-centered business leadership in mitigating the impact of the coronavirus on people’s lives and livelihoods. It’s great to see local businesses coming out to supplement what the government and health institutions are doing to manage the situation.

We hope that our donation of meat and other essential items will go a long way in protecting people’s lives and cushioning the community against the ravages of this pandemic.”

About Six Brothers Beef Company
Six Brothers Beef Company is a Texas-based family-owned and operated gourmet meat and seafood delivery with over ten years in business. The company’s mission is to revolutionize how people shop for their beef. They source top-quality meat from local farmers across the United States to ensure they deliver only the best products to their customers.

With a fleet of 17 trucks traveling daily throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Six Brothers deliver value, quality, and convenience with delicious beef, poultry, pork, and seafood right at customers’ doorsteps. Some of their best-selling products include Sirloin Sampler Package, Black Angus Beef "Dino" Ribs, North Texas BBQ Addicts Grill Pack, Premier Prime Grade Beef Bundle, Berkshire Pork Chops, and Holiday Gift Bundle.
Anyone looking for more information about Six Brothers Beef Company and its products can visit their website or email: support@sixbrothersbeef.com.

